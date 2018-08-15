Brush fire on Wolf Road prompts evacuations

A vegetation fire in the 14000 block of Wolf Road prompted some evacuations, but was quickly knocked down Wednesday afternoon.

The brush fire was reported in south Nevada County at about 1:40 p.m., and road closures were put in place on roads near the intersection.

By 2 p.m., the blaze had grown from 1-2 acres to 3-4 acres and a code red alert was issued to residents in the area with evacuations being requested. It was reported as being 50 percent contained by 2:25 p.m. and evacuations and road closures were lifted shortly thereafter.

"The air resources got up quickly and dropped retardant on the fire," said Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit spokeswoman Mary Eldridge.

The fire was reported as contained at 2:30 p.m. at 5.6 acres. Cal Fire/Higgins Fire Protection District, Nevada County Consolidated Fire, California Highway Patrol and Nevada County Sheriff's Office personnel assisted in fighting the fire and handling road closures and evacuations. Mop up was expected to continue for several hours as firefighters ensured the fire was doused.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation with no obvious start, Eldridge said.