Brunt of predicted snowstorm skirts western Nevada County

It was a snow day for most of the schools in western Nevada County Tuesday, even though what was conspicuously missing for the lower elevations was any actual snow.

While the higher elevations, including Banner Quaker Hill and Cascade Shores, reported a total of 6 to 9 inches, Grass Valley got about 2 1/2 inches, far less than the originally forecasted 8 to 12.

The reasons for the disappointing local totals were complicated, said National Weather Service forecaster Hannah Chandler-Cooley.

"It was still a strong storm, just that the bulk of the moisture ended up not quite hitting Grass Valley specifically," Chandler-Cooley said. "Part of the reason is that it was a very cold system, so once the cold air started hitting, the moisture didn't reach the ground at the lower elevations. The bulk of the snow fell a bit higher than 3,000 feet, and a little further south."

Concerns about snow and, more importantly, ice on the roads, led to the decision to close the schools, Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay said early Tuesday morning.

Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, Nevada Joint Union, Pleasant Ridge, Twin Ridges, Union Hill, Sierra Montessori Academy and Sierra College all closed. The Clear Creek and Penn Valley school districts stayed open.

Overnight lows that dipped into the mid-20s kept Interstate 80 closed and chain controls on Highway 174 until mid-morning Tuesday.

The weather was expected to clear Wednesday but low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday, with a predicted low of 22 degrees Wednesday in Nevada City, could threaten plants, pets and pipes and make travel hazardous.

After a few dry days, wet weather returns as a pair of cold systems cross the region beginning Friday, the weather service said.

The initial system appears to be the weaker of the two, while the second system could bring heavier snowfall amounts. Snow levels will likely be low enough to bring accumulations down into the foothills, the weather service said.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.