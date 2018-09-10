Broken gas main closes roads in Brunswick Basin

Traffic in the Brunswick Basin came to a stand-still Monday afternoon when a natural gas main was severed on the site of the Mobil gas station at Brunswick Road and Plaza Drive.

The leak resulted in the closure of Brunswick Road from Nevada City Highway to Old Tunnel Road and Sutton Way. The on and off ramps from Brunswick Road to the Golden Center Freeway were also closed for a time during the afternoon.

According to a press release issued by Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Buttron, the leak was the result of a construction accident. The release also stated that road closures and evacuations had been lifted at the time the release was sent at 5 p.m.

A number of local agencies responded to the incident including Grass Valley and Nevada City fire departments and California Highway Patrol.

Brandi Merlo, spokeswoman for PG&E, confirmed the main was severed by a third-party contractor who had dug into the line just after 3 p.m. PG&E crews were able to get the gas shut off around 4:30 p.m.

Merlo said the gas and electric company was working on repairs Monday evening and that five customers whose service was interrupted should have service restored by Tuesday morning.

Traffic in and across the basin was congested as drivers searched for alternate routes to leave the area, but roads were open with the exception of a lane near the gas station starting at around 4:45. Traffic was moving again within 15 minutes.