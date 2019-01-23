Bright Fiber sets open house about high-speed internet project

Race Communications announced Wednesday that an open house is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 about the Bright Fiber high-speed internet project.

The open house — at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City — will include a 10- to 15-minute presentation followed by a question-and-answer session, said Ally Hetland, with Race Communications, in an email.

"By now, you have heard that Race Communications has acquired Bright Fiber Network, and you're probably wondering what that means for you as an advocate and supporter of the Bright Fiber project in western Nevada County," a release states.

Race has said the project will bring a high-speed internet connection to almost 2,000 homes along Highway 174. It will consider additional projects once completing an engineering and construction analysis.

The Bright Fiber project has existed for years. Initially owned by John Paul, with Spiral Internet, Bright Fiber was sold to Race for an undisclosed amount. The California Public Utilities Commission approved the sale, and the transfer of a $16 million grant to Race, earlier this month.

Hetland asked those who plan to attend to register online. There is no cost to attend.

