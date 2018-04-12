Bread & Roses Thrift & More open again in Grass Valley to support Hospitality House

Bread and Roses Thrift & More is open for business after a winter remodel and reorganization project, according to a release.

The renovation upgraded the existing space at 840 East Main St. The accessories and "Boho" areas expanded and the checkout area has more room for customers. Receiving and production areas in the back were enlarged so items can get out to customers more quickly.

The stores hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 840 East Main St., at the corner of East Main and Hughes, next to Sierra Cinemas. The first Saturday of every month all items are half off.

"The thrift store gives people a personal opportunity to provide support for shelter and food for our homeless neighbors while also being able to take home a treasure for themselves," said Executive Director Nancy Baglietto. "Shopping, volunteering and/or donating items to Bread & Roses are meaningful ways to make a difference for those who are working to rebuild their lives and regain self-sufficiency."

Besides the store, Bread & Roses Thrift provides free clothing to people struggling with homelessness. Since it opened, the store outfitted 409 homeless people through free clothing vouchers for interview clothing and other items not found in Hospitality House's clothing supply closet. Items that are donated to the thrift store are sorted and used to re-stock supplies for guests staying at the shelter.

The store receives donations behind the building at 840 East Main St. from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For a list of items that can be accepted, go to brthrift.com or call 530-205-9605. To volunteer at Bread & Roses Thrift, call 530-615-0805 or email volunteer@hhshelter.org.

Bread & Roses Thrift opened in June 2016 to benefit Hospitality House Community Shelter.

Source: Hospitality House