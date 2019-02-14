Bread & Roses store gives military, senior discounts

Bread & Roses Thrift and More is now giving a 10 percent discount every Tuesday to servicemen and servicewoman, including veterans, as well as seniors ages 55 and older, according to a release.

"We're delighted to honor the Armed Forces with discounts at the store," said store manager Miranda Stuart. "Seniors also largely support our store, and our store is only in the business to support Utah's Place, so we are greatly appreciative to them as well."

Additionally, everyone will be treated to 30 percent off their entire purchase from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday only.

Utah's Place is Hospitality House's emergency homeless shelter, providing assistance to up to 69 homeless individuals on any given day. All sales from Bread & Roses support those in need.

Previously, donations were accepted at both Utah's Place and Bread & Roses, but in an effort streamline donations, Hospitality House asks all donations now be dropped off at the backdoor of Bread & Roses, located at 840 E Main Street, directly next door to Sierra Cinemas, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

"When someone donates an item that isn't readily needed for shelter guests, it goes for sale at Bread & Roses to support the shelter's operations," said Stuart. "Guests at the shelter are also regularly invited to shop at Bread & Roses as well. We give them free clothing vouchers to buy anything they may need, such as business attire for a job interview. People who donate to our store and shop to support our store make this possible."

Discounts require proper identification and are not valid toward already marked-down merchandise.

Source: Hospitality House