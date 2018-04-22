Brave the Shave in Nevada City raises $13,000 to help end childhood cancer

Nevada County Local 3800 Firefighters joined forces with the St. Baldricks organization once again to help raise money to end childhood cancer with the annual Brave the Shave event held Saturday at the ol' Republic Brewery in Nevada City.

"It feels weird," a young Walter Mainguth said after losing a full head of hair to the clippers.

Mainguth, 7, ran his hand over his bald head and smiled to friend, 8-year-old Louie Forrette, who had also just had his head shaved.

The two were part of a group of 41 people who volunteered to have their heads shaved during the event.

A total of $13,000 was raised by the shavees and other donors.

Volunteers from area barbershops and salons, including Todd's in Grass Valley, Tomahawkers, and Lux Salon from Auburn, helped shave the participants from 1 to 5 p.m. while volunteers from Food Bank of Nevada County grilled free hamburgers and hot dogs for participants.

Recommended Stories For You

Fire engines from various western Nevada County locations were on display for kids and kids at heart to enjoy.