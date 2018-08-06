Branstrom announces run for Grass Valley City Council

Bob Branstrom, a retired research analyst, filed to run for the Grass Valley City Council, a news release states.

A resident of Grass Valley's Wolf Creek Lodge Cohousing community, he has been active as a volunteer in numerous local organizations.

"Grass Valley is a fantastic place to live and I want to help make it an even better place," Branstrom said in the release. "The City was hit hard by the financial crash in 2007, but has slowly recovered. Over the past 10 years, the City Council has made difficult decisions necessary to balance the city budget while building financial reserves for the future. I want to continue that good work, to secure Grass Valley's future.

"I would like to improve Grass Valley's livability, especially through diversifying our local economy and making our community more attractive to young families. This means improving our public safety services to deal with local crime and fire risks and increasing our local housing stock. Grass Valley's citizens recently approved Measure E, which will solidify these efforts by improving our public safety services, roads and parks," he said.

Branstrom's career included six years in state government as a program analyst; 10 years in the banking industry as a Financial Analyst, Manager, and Asst. Vice President; and 10 years in the healthcare industry as a Senior Research Analyst. He is the Chair of the Wolf Creek Lodge Association. Earlier this year, he was one of a group honored by SYRCL as Volunteer of the Year for 2017. He currently serves on both the Measure A (Library Sales Tax) and Measure B (School Bond) Citizens' Oversight Committees. Branstrom's other volunteer activities have included the Nevada County Master Gardeners, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, and the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County.

Bob is a graduate of both the Nevada County Citizens' Academy and the Nevada County Community Leadership Institute programs. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from UC Berkeley, a Master of Science Degree in Agriculture Economics from UC Davis, and a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Psychology from UC Berkeley.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information, visit branstrom4gvcouncil.com or write to branstrom4gvcouncil@gmail.com.

Source: Bob Branstrom for Grass Valley City Council