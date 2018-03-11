Brains of Nevada County quiz night raises money for SYRCL scholarship

Once again, The Union's quiz team — this year dubbed The Ink-Stained Wretches — placed firmly toward the bottom of the pack during the annual Brains of Nevada County.

The insanely competitive event has been hosted for 17 years now by South Yuba River Citizens League and this year, the night featured a Wizard of Oz theme. The quiz had eight rounds with diverse topics including the 1960s, the Winter Olympics, Poets and Poems, Name That Dog, and Weights and Measures. A music round with snippets of recordings focused on America, and the bonus rounds involved word puzzles and identifying 36 movies based on their (sometimes very obscure) posters.

Prizes were bestowed upon the highest and lowest scorers, as well as the most spirited team. The Nobodies took first place this year.

All proceeds generated support SYRCL's Youth Environmentalist of the Year and River Education program. For the past 16 years, SYRCL has given a $4,000, four-year college scholarship to a graduating high school senior who has demonstrated a commitment to the environment.

SYRCL worked closely with Nick and Amanda Wilcox to establish the scholarship in honor of their daughter, Laura Wilcox, a Nevada Union graduate killed in 2001. Last year, however, the couple requested SYRCL change the scholarship's name, saying, "The scholarship is a stark reminder of the loss of Laura and we have always found the associated events to be emotionally difficult. … We feel it is time to turn the scholarship program over to SYRCL. We know that SYRCL will continue to support outstanding youth in pursuit of a college education."

SYRCL awarded the 2017 Environmentalist of the Year scholarship to Junet Bedayn, a recent Nevada Union High School graduate. Applicants for the scholarship must have a 3.5 GPA and must demonstrate community leadership, extra-curricular activity, environmental volunteerism, and interest in pursuing a degree related to the environment. Bedayn has been admitted to Sciences Po University in France beginning in September 2018.