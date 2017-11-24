Brad Prowse: 100 Years Ago in Nevada County (November 1917)

From the pages of The Union newspaper, November 1917:

After 39 years, the horses running on the Marysville stage route will be replaced by auto trucks.

Immense crowd of 500 attends Red Cross benefit ball- scores of masked participants in grand march at the Amory hall.

Rain on the 5th, 13th and 25th with some up-country snow.

Local draft board examines 48.

Premier Kerensky says Russia is worn out and others must carry the burden of war.

The shortage of rail cars isn't stopping the local Ford agent — cars are sent to Sacramento by river boat and driven up here from there.

The University of Washington's ten years of football victories was shattered when the University of California beat them, 27-0.

The old Smartsville toll house burnt down.

The trench raid in Europe results in the capture of U.S. troops. Americans fought hand-to-hand.

Large high school attendance causes hours to be extended early and late. The recess period will be utilized to gain more time to cover the new school exercise requirements.

Russian capitol in the hands of revolutionaries. Leon Trotzky, president of the Central Executive Committee, says anyone committing violence will be shot.

Camptonville was assigned $50 as its contribution to the WWCA War Fund but raised $158.

Railroads to spend $4,000,000 to build 1,900 new freight cars.

The second story of the new hotel in Grass Valley is ready to be poured.

Russia in turmoil — Kerensky ousted — radicals under Lenin in full control.

Locals making corporal: Robert Owens, Melvin Wasley, Loyle Freeman, Elisha Paull, Gerald Crispin, William Reese and Francis Phelan.

The battle lines stretch 30 miles along the Italian front.

Attendance at the Grass Valley library last month was 3,497.

Horse stealing is still popular in eastern Nevada — three horse thieves were just sentenced there.

After November 15th, all persons having explosives must have a license to handle some.

Someone removed the mailbox belonging to William Wasely of Hills Flat. The parties are likely to find themselves in the toils of the law if the box isn't returned.

American troops face their first gas shells — gas masks used.

The pain of an earache caused Amelia Casazza to attempt to take his life at Solaro's hotel in Nevada City.

Mexican troops flee across the border to escape Villa bandits.

Grass Valley's Chinatown contributed $13.00 to the YMCA War Work fund.

A new act against concealed weapons will be enforced — all sales will be recorded.

Thomas Griffith, Grass Valley junk dealer, received a gruesome load for the war effort — metal and zinc lined coffins. Turned out, they were obsolete stock — some fifty years old — from local undertaking establishment.

Herbert Hoover of the food administration recommends smoking mild cigars — they're more healthful than strong ones.

Josephine Halkyard, 4, died at her West Broad Street home.

In North Dakota Mrs. Red Tomahawk, wife of the India policeman who killed Sitting Bull, died during a dance on the Standing Rock reservation. She was about 60.

The Lincoln school 7th grade debated, resolved: It's better to own a horse than an automobile. It resulted in a tie.

Russia reported to be in chaos.

The Red Cross will form an auxiliary in Rough & Ready. Mrs. E.S. Piper is acting captain.

An American soldier was executed for killing a French woman.

Grass Valley Ice and Storage Company opens on Mill Street — offers ice, filtered spring water and 75,000 cubic feet of cold storage.

The Pavillion skating rink will reopen after extensive remodeling.

Dr. John T. Jones, local physician, died in Grass Valley.

French launch great offensive in Aisne River region.

A doe was shot out of season in Penn Valley — illegal for being a doe and out-of-season. Many Penn Valley farmers are posting their land because of such acts.

In Nome, a number of Eskimos are anxious to enlist to fight for the U.S.

John Hanson, 15, a Nevada County Indian boy, accidentally shot himself to death in Auburn.

British penetrate German lines. Cavalry and tanks do brilliant execution in dispersing the enemy as horsemen shoot or saber machinegun positions.

Mrs. C Brockington died at 53. She was instrumental in developing the Gold Center mine.

A Chaplin film tonight at the Audiotorium and a Fatty Arbuckle film at the Nevada Theatre.

Perley Pingree, John Vow, Charles, Angle, Albert Tickell, all new local inductees.

German accepts armistice with Russia.

Most business houses to close Thanksgiving day.

Vern Snell of Grass Valley was made 1st lieutenant in the Coast Artillery.

Mrs. Penrose is operated on for an abscess of the breast.

John Ganargalli and Zanette Zanocco of Nevada City went to Sacramento to marry. However, the father phoned ahead and had the prospective bridegroom arrested for child stealing — his daughter is about 16 years old.

Brad Prowse, a longtime columnist for The Union, died in 2014. Prior to his death, Prowse researched and wrote several years' worth of "100 years ago in Nevada County," which can also be found at TheUnion.com.