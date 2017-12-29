Brad Prowse: 100 years ago in Nevada County (December 1917)

From the pages of The Union newspaper, December 1917:

Miners are worried over Government not placing gold mining and mining machinery on the list of commodities needed to win the war.

At Fort Sam Houston, Texas, 13 Negro soldiers were hung for a riot last August that took the lives of seven whites. The doomed men were trucked several miles outside of camp. They marched with a firm tread and sang a hymn as they took position on the scaffold. "Goodbye, boys of company C" were their last words as the trap was sprung. They claimed they rioted after being mistreated by the police.

The Country can expect two more big Liberty Fund bond issues to prosecute the war.

It's been a dry December with less than two inches of rain and temperature in the mid-70s.

Now that winter's here, trustees remind teamsters of the wide-tire ordinance—six inch tires can haul 8,000 pounds, including wagon weight, four inch tires can carry no more than 4,000 pounds.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. W.M. Wiley in Grass Valley—a son, November 29th, 1917.

Died, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wiley in Grass Valley, November 29th, 1917.

British hold strong as Germans attack on the Western Front.

C.C. Gillespie of Gold Flat, who came in 1853, died.

The once-prosperous town of Moores Flat is empty.

Pneumonia is taking many young soldiers, though Army and National Guard camps generally are healthful.

Nevada City receives its second fire truck, a modern La France.

An explosion of a munitions ship in Halifax Harbor, Nova Scotia, kills 1,500.

Fine asbestos is being mined near Towle Station—is of such quality that it can be spun into cloth.

Kerensky, in exile, says Russia has lost its liberty.

Narrow Gauge employee L.C. Snyder was seriously injured when struck by a handcar.

The state veterinarian of Montana recommends slaughtering wild horses to alleviate the meat shortage.

Accused slacker Joseph Nevis was immediately inducted into the Army.

The roof is now on Grass Valley's big, new hotel.

Charles Williams of Le Duc stables was badly injured when he was kicked by a horse.

Angelo Cuneo, old time Grass valley resident, was found hanging from a rafter in his woodshed—has been in ill health for some time.

The Fuel Administration ordered Sundays and Thursdays to be lightless nights in large cities—only necessary lights will be on.

Two games of soccer will be played locally during the New Year's weekend.

The ex-Czar is said to have escaped.

Carpenter Philip Strickler drops two stories to his death from the new hotel.

Executive mansion in Sacramento partly wrecked by a bomb — Governor Stephens not injured.

Felice Gregari was charged with high grading at the Central Shaft.

In Washington, House votes 282-128 to abolish liquor and submit to States an amendment to the Constitution to ban same nationwide.

Mrs. Stewart on Neal Street scared off someone trying to steal five fat turkeys.

Marysville and Nevada City boy and girl basketball teams clash tomorrow night at Armory Hall.

Local schools close with Christmas exercises.

All dances, games and events where admission is charged are subject to the War Tax—one cent on each ten cents is charged. Some occasions are exempt.

Henry Williams of Nevada City enlisted in the Aviation Corp.

Two I.W.W. members arrested for dynamiting the Capitol—they claim the Governor's mansion was the first of many planned attacks.

Early day miners at the Allison Ranch mine missed a rich ledge that was just found near the old workings.

German warlords desperate to get a peace agreement before the full power of the U.S. can be exerted.

Work starts on the new state highway connecting Auburn to Grass valley and Nevada City.

Government to take over railroads — will allow unification of railway systems.

Floriston is active for the Holidays — there will be Christmas entertainment by school children.

A mysterious woman known only as "H" has been working with Germany's secret service master spy Franz Schulenburg, he being held in San Francisco.

The four prisoners at the county jail were served a fine turkey dinner.

U.S. troops cross the Rio Grande after bandits who raided the Bright ranch and killed a mail carrier and two stage passengers.

Lorenzo Massini ran amuck at Soda Springs, slightly injuring a countryman with a knife.

Calvary account for 18 Mexican bandits while across the line — 20 others wounded.

"Old Kentucky Home," with its jockey riding heroine, mint julep-loving Colonel, pickaninny brass band and melodramatic scenes is playing at the Auditorium.

Gus "Kaiser Bill" Swift drew 60 days for making himself obnoxious and for pro-German war talk.

George Thomas, a colored man with the "Old Kentucky Home" company, was seriously injured when a team hauling stage equipment to the train station ran off.

England and France reject new German peace offer.

George Thomas is resting comfortably and should recover.

Meg Griffith of Forest has been ordered to close down her house of ill-fame.

Brad Prowse, a longtime columnist for The Union, died in 2014. Prior to his death, Prowse researched and wrote several years' worth of "100 years ago in Nevada County," which can also be found at TheUnion.com.