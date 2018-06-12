Boys help organize Ride Against Racism, set Friday for Nevada City

This spring, two young local black boys said they were racially harassed while riding their bikes in Nevada City.

In response, inspired by the Love Walk in 2017, the boys are calling other middle and high schoolers to ride bikes through town with them and the whole town to cheer them on ­— a Ride Against Racism.

On Friday, after decorating their bikes, the group is scheduled to ride from the Nevada City Library down Broad Street to the Stonehouse. A smaller group will then take a more rigorous ride with the boys over the Pine Street and Sacramento Street bridges past the site of the harassment in an effort to reclaim the streets and create new, positive memories.

"The kids have had input on all of it, and of course there's a limit to how much focus they have, but, you know, they chose the title and the theme and the locations," said Xylem Larla Dey, a mentor to the teen group the boys attend and an organizer for the event. "And every time there's a new step we said 'okay let's bring it to them.' It's been really great that we started six weeks ago, because they got to be really involved."

The youth invite supporters to line Broad Street with positive messages of love, safety and support. Banners, signs and posters are encouraged. All are welcome to attend the patio celebration at the Stonehouse afterward.

A benefit dinner and music event follows, also at the Stonehouse. Twenty percent of the profits will go toward the founding of a mentorship program for local black youth with mentors of color.

Supporters are asked to spread out along the whole route during the ride, as organizers do not want any traffic jams or accidents with the bikes. All bikers who wish to participate must wear helmets. Red clothing is encouraged for visibility and solidarity. The streets will not be closed during the event.

Crossing guards, cleanup crew and other volunteers are needed. If interested, go to http://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080f4daca62aa3f58-youth.

Sarah Hunter is a University of Nevada journalism student and intern with The Union. Contact her at ncpcintern@theunion.com.