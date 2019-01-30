Boy Scouts Troop 523 first in Nevada County to welcome girls

On Feb. 1, Scouts BSA troops for girls will be an official part of the Boy Scouts of America. Last year the Boy Scouts of America announced they would be opening the Boy Scout program to girls starting in early 2019 and changing the program name to Scouts BSA.

Now the skills development and leadership opportunities that have been a part of the Boy Scouts of America for over 100 years will be open to the girls. Troop 523 will be the first Scouts BSA troop for girls in Nevada County. The troop will be led by the girls, who are elected by their peers, and mentored by adult leaders. They will learn the skills to advance through the ranks, by participating in a variety of events. Troop meetings each week will include skills instructions, games and preparation for monthly outings. Most importantly it is about having fun with a purpose.

Meetings will be every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Sierra Pines United Methodist Church, 22559 West Hacienda Drive in Grass Valley, and girls are invited to come and check it out any time.

Scouts BSA is open to youth aged 11 to 17.

There is also a troop for boys that meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. at the same church.

For more information please contact Janna Polik at troop523gv@gmail.com