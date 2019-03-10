Bowling for their sake: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County event expected to raise over $30,000 (PHOTO GALLERY)

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Nevada County held its largest fundraiser of the year Saturday at Prosperity Lanes where the 37th annual Bowl For Kids Sake event took place.

Hundreds of members of the community took to the lanes during three separate rounds of bowling where teams — comprised by police, firefighters, and other groups — were able to try to out-bowl each other for a good cause.

The group is hoping to raise between $30,000 and $50,000 with funds going towards the bigs and little mentoring program. A total of $20,000 in community donations had already been raised prior to the event.

"It's a great day to celebrate mentoring in our community," said Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Nevada County Executive Director Peggy Martin. "It's a good time for everyone to meet each other and network as well."

Participants were dressed in the event's 1950s attire theme and were judged not only on their bowling abilities, but their ability to fundraise and their costume attire.