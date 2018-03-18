Bowling for Kids Sake rolls down Prosperity Lanes in Grass Valley
March 18, 2018
For 36 years, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Nevada County has held their premiere fundraising event, the Shamrock Bowl, where area businesses and individuals team up to bowl frames to benefit Nevada County's youth.
The sound of strikes and good times could be heard throughout Prosperity Lanes as folks bowled, dressed in their favorite leprechaun attire.
The first 5 lanes were reserved for bigs to bowl with their littles, while the rest were filled with teams that competed for prizes.
Wearing a gold leprechaun top hat and a shamrock emblazoned blazer, Grass Valley Rotary Club's Ron Egenes took home the award for best individual outfit in the first round of bowling.
Three different rounds of bowling throughout the day gives Big Brothers and Big Sisters the opportunity to raise the majority of the money needed for their yearly operating budget.
REO Speedwagon's Alan Gratzer took home the award for highest individual fundraiser with nearly $3,000.
Gratzer, a Nevada County resident, was a big brother himself and regularly supports the organization.
Organizers are glad that they can keep yearly costs down so that all the money raised from the Shamrock Bowl can go straight back into the program and benefit what matters most – the kids.
To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email efunez@theunion, or call 530-477-4230.
