Book Swap this Sunday in Grass Valley
January 29, 2019
The Nevada County Community Book Swap will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Feb. 3 at The Open Book, 671 Maltman Dr. in Grass Valley. Community members are invited to swap books, CDs, DVDs and magazines. Each month brings a fresh batch, as there are no leftover items from the previous month. Leftovers are given to nonprofits. Bring items to swap as early as 11:30 a.m. or call Annie at 530-273-4002 to arrange another day to drop off books.
Source: Becky Peabody
