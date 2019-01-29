Book Swap this Sunday in Grass Valley

The Nevada County Community Book Swap will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Feb. 3 at The Open Book, 671 Maltman Dr. in Grass Valley. Community members are invited to swap books, CDs, DVDs and magazines. Each month brings a fresh batch, as there are no leftover items from the previous month. Leftovers are given to nonprofits. Bring items to swap as early as 11:30 a.m. or call Annie at 530-273-4002 to arrange another day to drop off books.

Source: Becky Peabody