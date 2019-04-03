‘Book Swap’ set for Sunday in Grass Valley

The Nevada County Community Book Swap will be from noon to 2 p.m. on April 7 at The Open Book, 671 Maltman Dr. in Grass Valley. Community members are encouraged to swap books, CDs, DVDs and magazines. Each month everything is fresh, as there are no leftover items from the previous month. Leftovers are donated to nonprofit organizations. Those bringing items to swap may arrive as early as 11:30 a.m. or can call Annie at The Open Book at 530-273-4002 to arrange another day to drop off books.