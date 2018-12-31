 Book Swap set for Sunday in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Book Swap set for Sunday in Grass Valley

Submitted by Becky Peabody

Beginning the new year with new hours, the Nevada County Community Book Swap is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. on Jan. 6 at The Open Book, 671 Maltman Dr. in Grass Valley. Books, CDs, DVDs and magazines are available, and each month brings a fresh batch of materials — no leftovers from previous months. Those wishing to bring items to swap may arrive as early as 11 a.m. For more information, call Annie at The Open Book at 530-273-4002.

