Book Swap set for Sunday in Grass Valley
December 31, 2018
Beginning the new year with new hours, the Nevada County Community Book Swap is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. on Jan. 6 at The Open Book, 671 Maltman Dr. in Grass Valley. Books, CDs, DVDs and magazines are available, and each month brings a fresh batch of materials — no leftovers from previous months. Those wishing to bring items to swap may arrive as early as 11 a.m. For more information, call Annie at The Open Book at 530-273-4002.
