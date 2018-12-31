Book Swap set for Sunday in Grass Valley

Beginning the new year with new hours, the Nevada County Community Book Swap is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. on Jan. 6 at The Open Book, 671 Maltman Dr. in Grass Valley. Books, CDs, DVDs and magazines are available, and each month brings a fresh batch of materials — no leftovers from previous months. Those wishing to bring items to swap may arrive as early as 11 a.m. For more information, call Annie at The Open Book at 530-273-4002.