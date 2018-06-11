Book club to explore memoir on multiracial heritage

The Spiritual Book Club of the Baha'is of Nevada County will feature a discussion of "The Sweeter the Juice" at 7 p.m. on June 25 in the community room of the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City. The memoir by Shirlee Taylor Haizlip details the journey of the author who unexpectedly encountered tensions relating to her black and white ancestry heritage while delving into her family history. The stories she uproots reflect complex questions and answers embedded in America's social history, unfolding over thousands of miles and hundreds of years. The discussion will include a video of an interview of the author with Oprah Winfrey.

Light refreshments will be served. The public is encouraged to attend and to ask for the book at the library or at local book stores, either before or after the event.