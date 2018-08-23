Book club examines gender equity in Iran

What is the role — and the price — of gender equity in Iran? This question will be the focus of discussion when the Spiritual Book Club examines its featured book, "The Wind in My Hair," at 7 p.m. on September 24 at the Madelyn Helling Public Library, 980 Helling Drive, in Nevada City. Community members are encouraged to read the book now in anticipation of a lively discussion. The compelling memoir by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist, describes her movement to give women a say about wearing the hijab. The stories of her youth and early struggle have made the book a popular read since Alinejad's book appeared on shelves earlier this year. "The Wind in My Hair" illuminates the personal courage demanded of those who find their voice in a regime where the request for gender equity can put one's life at risk.

"Masih Alinejad has paid a high price for letting her hair down," Joanna Moorhead wrote in the Guardian. "She's been sentenced to prison, fled her native Iran and is unable to see her family. Here, she reveals why."

Guests are welcome at the book club meeting with or without reading the memoir. Light refreshments will be served.

The Spiritual Book Club is sponsored by the Baha'i Community. For more information, visit http://bahaiteachings.org.