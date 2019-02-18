Bone density, exercise and fall safety

Bone density is a measure of the amount of mineral content (primarily calcium and phosphorous) in our bones per volume of bone.

It gives us a measure of the durability of our bones when they experience force or impact.

Higher bone densities generally withstand higher forces and are more resilient in the case of falls or accidents, whereas bones with lower densities have less durability against these occurrences.

Bone density increases through our childhoods and continues to increase typically until 25 or 30 years of age, when we reach our peak bone densities. Proper exercise and nutrition positively affect bone density throughout our lives. Other factors that affect bone density include genetics, age, body frame, nutrition and family history.

Generally, by approximately age 40, bone density starts to decrease. However, not everybody's bone densities decrease at the same rate. Exercise can have the effect of slowing bone loss. Proper nutrition is important, so that your body has the building blocks on-hand for bones to maintain themselves.

Specific types of exercises have been identified as having the greatest positive influence on bone density. Impact and resistive-repetitive exercises have been recognized as being able to stimulate bone tissue. Other factors that influence bone include muscle strength, type of muscle contraction, duration and intensity of exercises. In consideration that after about 40 years of age bone loss occurs continuously, it is most beneficial to exercise consistently through the years, including the older years. However, any time one can start an exercise program and incur benefits.

People with osteoporosis (significantly low bone density) can benefit from exercise. Results from dual energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) scans and Fracture Risk Assessment Tool (FRAX) diagnostic tests may help your doctor determine whether you are at a low, moderate or high risk for fractures. Exercise protocols will differ depending on fracture risk. You can ask your doctor and physical therapist which exercises are best suited to you. Depending on your tests, your doctor may also recommend medication for osteoporosis.

One of the largest concerns for people with osteoporosis are bone fractures from falls or similar accidents. The most commonly fractured bones are of the wrist, hip, ankle, ribs and spine.

Each year, at least one third of community dwelling people over 65 years of age experiences a fall. Current evidence demonstrates that exercise is associated with fewer people experiencing falls and demonstrates a reduced number of fall-related injures on average, as well as in high risk older adults. Exercise programs that reduce falls are designed to improve general balance, balance recovery, strength training, movement safety, and fall safety education.

As you can see there are tools at hand to address bone density, improve strength and balance and decrease risk for falling and injury. Professionals that can guide you include your doctor, physical therapist and nutritionist.