Bond hearing today in kidnapping, false imprisonment case of Layla Callahan

The attorney for Layla Callahan, accused in the kidnapping and false imprisonment of a former boyfriend, intends to argue today her client's bond should be reduced.

Defense attorney Zenia Gilg filed a motion last week in Nevada County Superior Court asking a judge to drop Callahan's bond to a level that would enable the 25-year-old's mother to put property up as bond.

Callahan remained Thursday in the Nevada County Jail under $500,000 in bond. Gilg said the bond should be reduced to at least $88,000, because the equity in any property used as bond must be twice the amount of bail.

"This person is saying, 'I have enough faith in my daughter to possibly lose everything that I've worked for,'" Gilg said. "This is her life savings, essentially."

Deputy District Attorney James Morris, who last week filed new charges against both Callahan and her codefendant, 23-year-old David Munoz, opposes the bond reduction. He argued that the allegations against Callahan warrant her current bail.

A judge in August dismissed charges of robbery and torture against Callahan and Munoz. She found enough probable cause on charges of kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Recommended Stories For You

Morris last week again added the robbery charge after reviewing a court transcript and the law, he said.

"I think it fits," he added.

Gilg said her client is not a danger to the community and wouldn't flee the area. She added that the person prosecutors call a victim has texted her, asking to see Callahan and offering his home to her.

"That's not someone who's afraid of my client," Gilg said.

Morris said he expects a judge will hear only about the bond issue today. A judge on Jan. 26 is expected to hear arguments about Morris' added robbery charge and an unrelated motion filed by Gilg asking for separate trials.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.