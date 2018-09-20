Bond hearing delayed for accused shooter Joshua Crook

A Nevada County judge on Thursday delayed a bond review hearing until next month for a man accused in the shooting death of Jacob Halleib.

Joshua Crook, 26, remained Thursday in the Nevada County Jail on $150,000 in bond. Attorneys had planned to discuss his bond that day. However, Crook's defense attorney, Greg Klein, is in trial. Superior Court Judge Linda Sloven then agreed to postpone the bail discussion until Oct. 18.

Authorities claim Crook unintentionally shot Halleib, 25, on Sept. 8 while in the 15000 block of Niels Meade Drive in Grass Valley. Officers arrested him after interviewing witnesses at the scene.

Crook is charged with discharging a firearm with gross negligence and assault with a semi-automatic weapon. He also faces a special allegation of causing great bodily injury.

— Alan Riquelmy