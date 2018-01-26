Body found in Miners Way travel trailer fire

Authorities say no foul play is suspected in a Miners Way trailer fire that led them early Thursday to find the remains of an unnamed man.

Firefighters discovered the remains after responding around 1:15 a.m. to a fire in the 11000 block of Miners Way in Rough and Ready. They found a fully involved travel trailer, which they extinguished after 40 minutes, a release states.

Nevada County sheriff's deputies then responded, confirmed the remains were human and made a tentative identification after speaking with neighbors. A Friday autopsy confirmed the ID, though authorities are withholding the name until next-of-kin is notified, the release states.

"Several items have been collected from the scene and investigation into the cause of the fire, the cause of death, and the manner of death is still ongoing — at present there is no indiction of foul play," authorities state.

The Sheriff's Office declined to give further detail.