Body found in Englebright Lake likely belongs to missing Grass Valley woman, coroner says

Authorities say a body found Thursday in Englebright Lake likely belongs to a woman reported missing earlier this month, though no positive identification has been made.

Rhonda Hume, 52, of Grass Valley, likely is the person recovered from the lake. Hume was reported missing earlier this month. Her family said they believed she'd jumped into the Yuba River on April 2, said Mike Sullivan, chief deputy coroner.

"The river was extremely high when she was reported missing," he added.

An autopsy completed Friday determined that the woman's cause of death is probable drowning. The manner of death is pending a positive ID, Sullivan said.

Authorities will take the body and some of Hume's DNA obtained from her family to a state Department of Justice lab. Any positive identification will take at least three months, Sullivan said.

A recreational boater around 12:30 p.m. Thursday saw the body in the north part of the lake, near the junction of the Yuba River, and called authorities. Authorities then responded to the lake that's in both Yuba and Nevada counties.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.