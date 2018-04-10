Blues party fundraiser scheduled for Nevada County Democrats

The Nevada County Democrats will hold their Second Annual Blues Party and Fundraiser at 5 p.m. April 21 at the Nevada County Elks Lodge.

California State Controller Betty Yee will be the featured speaker.

Yee, a San Francisco native and product of the public school system, grew up in a non-English speaking home. She went on to earn a bachelor's degree from the University of California and master's degree in public administration.

She worked as deputy director of the budget for Governor Gray Davis, won a seat on the state Board of Equalization and, in 2014, was elected Controller, the state's chief financial officer.

The evening will start with appetizers and blues music by Bob Mora and the 3rd Degree band. During the first hour, attendees can meet candidates running for office in the June primary. A full dinner will be served at 6 p.m. followed by the keynote speech, then music and dancing until around 10 p.m.

Tickets are $60 per person and may be purchased on the Act Blue website or by mailing a check to Nevada County Democrats, 15320 Wolf Ridge Court, Grass Valley, CA 95949.

The Elks Lodge is located at 518 Highway 49, in Nevada City.

Source: Nevada County Democrats