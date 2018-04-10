Blues party fundraiser scheduled for Nevada County Democrats
April 10, 2018
The Nevada County Democrats will hold their Second Annual Blues Party and Fundraiser at 5 p.m. April 21 at the Nevada County Elks Lodge.
California State Controller Betty Yee will be the featured speaker.
Yee, a San Francisco native and product of the public school system, grew up in a non-English speaking home. She went on to earn a bachelor's degree from the University of California and master's degree in public administration.
She worked as deputy director of the budget for Governor Gray Davis, won a seat on the state Board of Equalization and, in 2014, was elected Controller, the state's chief financial officer.
The evening will start with appetizers and blues music by Bob Mora and the 3rd Degree band. During the first hour, attendees can meet candidates running for office in the June primary. A full dinner will be served at 6 p.m. followed by the keynote speech, then music and dancing until around 10 p.m.
Tickets are $60 per person and may be purchased on the Act Blue website or by mailing a check to Nevada County Democrats, 15320 Wolf Ridge Court, Grass Valley, CA 95949.
Recommended Stories For You
The Elks Lodge is located at 518 Highway 49, in Nevada City.
Source: Nevada County Democrats
Trending In: Local News
- Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Mackey addresses allegations of dishonesty in court
- Community rallies for What’s Up Coffee? owner Angie Buist
- Argument over debt in North San Juan leads to wreck, pepper spray, Nevada County authorities say
- Plaza Drive homeless activity on the rise
- ‘Under the Lights, One More Time’ gave community a chance to honor NU students who died in crash
Trending Sitewide
- Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Mackey addresses allegations of dishonesty in court
- Community rallies for What’s Up Coffee? owner Angie Buist
- Argument over debt in North San Juan leads to wreck, pepper spray, Nevada County authorities say
- Plaza Drive homeless activity on the rise
- Meet your merchant: The family-run Gristmill Bakery — formerly the Lake Center Bakery — celebrates its 26th year in a new location