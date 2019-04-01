Blogging 101: everything you need to start a blog
April 1, 2019
Blogs can be a great way to promote your business and share your passion, but it can be hard to know where to begin. Join Anna-Thea, entrepreneur and blogger, for a hands-on workshop covering all the blogging basics from 11:30 to 1 p.m. on April 3 at the Nevada County Tech Hub, 104 New Mohawk Rd. in Nevada City. Participants will receive tips on how to write and structure a blog; how to connect with customers and make "calls to action;" how to work with funnel conversion and create lead magnets, use headlines, categories and SEO keywords. There will also be information on finding and editing images to go with content and how to use Yoast for WordPress and Headline Optimizer. The instructor will also give a tour of how her WordPress blog is set up so you can see all the components of a successful blog.
Anna-Thea is a "Divine Feminine Educator," published author, and blogger who offers online courses, astrological consulting, speaking engagements and more through her website. She provides online education and tools for those who want to connect to their feminine side. Her specialty is teaching new perspectives on communication, mastering one's emotions and sex education that honors one's own sexuality.
A $5 minimum donation is requested and participants must RSVP to https://nctechconnection.org/event/blogging-101-everything-you-need-to-start-a-blog. This Nevada County Online event includes networking and lunch.
