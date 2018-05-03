Bitney College Prep High School planning community rummage sale
May 3, 2018
Bitney College Prep High School is planning a community rummage sale starting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The school will be open for people to drop off their items between 2 and 7 p.m. today.
Organizers say they are accepting furniture, clothing, electronics, books. jewelry, household goods, kitchenware and more. They ask only for items to work properly and be clean.
Baked goods will also be available for purchase at the event on Saturday.
Source: Bitney Prep Parent Council
Trending In: Local News
Trending Sitewide
- 2 die in Yuba County wreck, authorities say
- BREAKING: Arrest made in homicide of Pamela Diane DeGrio
- Nevada County judge finds problems with deputy in marijuana search warrant
- Nevada County supervisors approve temporary licenses for commercial medical marijuana grows; issue to return to board on May 22