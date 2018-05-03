Bitney College Prep High School planning community rummage sale

Bitney College Prep High School is planning a community rummage sale starting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The school will be open for people to drop off their items between 2 and 7 p.m. today.

Organizers say they are accepting furniture, clothing, electronics, books. jewelry, household goods, kitchenware and more. They ask only for items to work properly and be clean.

Baked goods will also be available for purchase at the event on Saturday.

Source: Bitney Prep Parent Council