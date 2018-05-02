Biological survey set for Nevada City trail on Sunday

WHERE: Cascade Canal/ Orene Weatherall Trail Gracie Road, Nevada City. Gracie Road Trailhead: Take either Gracie Road or Banner Lava Cap Road east (uphill) from Nevada City. The parking area is on the east side of Gracie Road, about 700 feet northwest (downhill) from the intersection with Banner-Lava Cap Road. Look for a “Cascade Canal Access Trail” sign on the east side of this parking area. If this lot is full, overflow parking is in the upper lot off Banner Lava Cap, then walk down Gracie Road.

WHAT: BioBlitz: An intense period of biological surveying to record all the living species within a designated area.

SYRCL is teaming up with Bear Yuba Land Trust on Sunday to offer a BioBlitz — a free event that focuses on finding and identifying as many species as possible in a specific area over a short period of time, according to a release.

Organizers encourage folks to bring the whole family and a picnic lunch to the Cascade Canal/Orene Weatherall trail from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Comfortable, weather-appropriate clothing, walking shoes with good tread and plenty of water are recommended.

No scientific experience is necessary as naturalists will be on hand to help identify species. A camera, notebook and pencil or Smart Phone with the iNaturalist app downloaded will be needed. Data collected will help track the health of plant and wildlife habitat over time.

This BioBlitz is offered as part of the first annual Know Your Watershed Week, held this week and organized by Wolf Creek Community Alliance.

The Bear Yuba Land Trust's trail portal provides trail descriptions and directions to the Cascade Canal/Orene Weatherall trail. Parking is limited.

Source: South Yuba River Citizens League