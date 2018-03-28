Best of Nevada County 2017 winners awarded
March 28, 2018
Trending In: Local News
- San Jose woman accused in crash that killed two Nevada Union students, injured third
- Nevada Union family grieves deaths of two students in DUI collision
- Missing Marysville woman reunited with family, after wrong turn left her stranded for 10 days
- Nevada County fatality: Driver dies in Highway 49 wreck
- Nevada County Police Blotter: Man tries to rescue dog but it gets hit by car. Then his dog chases that dog, also gets hit
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: 2 Nevada Union High School students die in car wreck, authorities say
- UPDATE: 2 Nevada Union High School students die in car wreck, authorities say
- San Jose woman accused in crash that killed two Nevada Union students, injured third
- UPDATE: Remains found in Nevada County positively identified as belonging to Adea Shabani
- Nevada Union family grieves deaths of two students in DUI collision