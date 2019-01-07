Benefit focused on helping disadvantaged children in Nevada County

Each year the Kiwanis Club and the South Yuba Club jointly sponsor a free community event to benefit disadvantaged kids of Nevada County.

This free community event is open to all residents of Nevada County from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday and includes full use of the South Yuba Club and all the activities of that afternoon. Free food and drink will start at 4 p.m.

There will be classes, lectures, raffles, silent auctions, Qigong with Homer Nottingham, Tai Chi with Geri LaDuke, Ageless Yoga with Wanda Perez, nutrition and weight loss guidance with Mike Carville, Ballerobics with Bev McGarr, cycling with Brian Sherwood, personal training with Dakota Cook, Group Power with Juli Kaplan, FIT JAM with Teresa Cull, open pool for swimming and talks by a Fit-for-Life Physical Therapist and by Dr. Brian Evans of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

All proceeds go to the Kiwanis Children's Back-to-School Clothes Program, which is supported by the Kiwanis Club, Kmart, the South Yuba Club and the Grass Valley School District. All the funds raised are used to escort about 70 kids on a shopping trip at Kmart to purchase school clothes in August, just as the school year is starting.

Last year the event raised $7,500 and sent 65 happy kids to school in new clothes as proud students. This has been an annual event between the Kiwanis Club of the Gold Country and the South Yuba Club. Over the past 10 years, more than $70,000 has been raised. All proceeds go directly to purchasing clothes for the kids. The Kiwanis Club also provides a backpack with school supplies.

Voluntary donations of any size are appreciated but not required. Attendance at the event is free. The opportunity to sponsor a child is available for $125 (one child), or any amount. Checks should be made out to the 'Gold Country Education and Youth Benefits Foundation' which is a nonprofit. Checks may be mailed to Gold Country Kiwanis at P.O. Box 721, Grass Valley, CA, 94945.

Recommended Stories For You

The location is at the South Yuba Club, 130 West Berryhill Drive in Grass Valley. For more information call 530-272-7676.