Bella Vocce Starmakers strut their stuff at Magnolia Middle School

The award winning Bella Vocce Starmakers took to the stage once again Saturday at the Magnolia Intermediate School Gymnasium for their annual pancake breakfast cabaret fundraiser.

Made up of sixth-eighth graders from the school, each member works hard throughout the year to maintain vocal balance and precision, and demonstrated those skills during Saturday morning's breakfast.

While the students strutted their stuff inside the gym, out back, members of the Higgins Fire District were busy flipping flap jacks for the breakfast.

The Bella Vocce Starmakers were choreographed by Emily Franklin and directed by music teacher Phill Richardson, and have been busy preparing for the Pops concert coming up Feb. 15. With continual funding cuts, music is one of the hardest areas hit. The monies raised during the fundraiser will help send the choir to this year's competitions.