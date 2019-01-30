Bee-ing there
January 30, 2019
In a fantastic finish, eighth grader Ceedric Henry edged out sixth grader Gavin Hulcy to become the National Geographic Society Geography Bee champ at Clear Creek School.
The annual tournament, in its second year, is hosted by school superintendent Dan Zeisler. Zeisler noted, "All nine finalists are exceptional students of geography. It was a very exciting event."
Henry has since taken an online test issued by the National Geographic Society to see if he qualifies for the state level competition in early March in Sacramento.
