Become a better ally to people of color: Grass Valley program explores race and prejudice
March 19, 2019
Members of the community are invited to join the League of Women Voters for their April program entitled, "Being a Better Ally for People of Color." Speakers Jamal Walker, Bill Drake, Tracy Pepper, Guari Delgado from Creating Communities Beyond Bias will host an interactive and inclusive conversation about race, empathy and being a better ally for people of color in the community and beyond. Creating Communities Beyond Bias was formed in 2011 in response to a racist incident in Grass Valley. Since then, the organization has served on a number of panels related to prejudice, advised school administrators and student groups concerned about social justice issues. They have also conducted numerous workshops and presentations for middle school, high school and college students, as well as adults. They also offer two community "United Summits," which brings together representatives of different segments of Nevada County to look at ways to create more unity and less prejudice. The group's "Love Walk" in January of 2019 featured a multi-cultural celebration of community. The meeting and presentation is free and open to the public. Doors open and refreshments are served at 9:30 a.m., with the program starting at 10 a.m. on April 13 at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 West Main Street in Grass Valley.
