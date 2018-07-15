Beat the heat: Temperatures to remain in the 90s

Consecutive days of high temperatures in the 90s and triple digits has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for many parts of the Northern Central Valley, including the Sierra Nevada foothills.

The heat advisory is in effect through Tuesday.

Valley locations between Sacramento and Redding are forecast between 100 and 110 degrees today and Tuesday while in Nevada County, high temps are expected to hover around the mid 90s through Tuesday.

The extended forecast shows much of the same, including for the overnight lows, which aren't expected to drop much lower than 70 degrees.

The Northern California heat wave means more people will be looking to find ways to beat the heat. Locals and out of towners alike filled local watering holes like the South Yuba River, Squirrel Creek at Western Gateway Park, and Oregon Creek near North San Juan this past weekend.

In town, local ice cream shops like Lazy Dog Chocolateria in Grass Valley, and Treats in Nevada City, saw a steady flow of customers looking for cool eats.

Fire Danger

High temperatures also put Nevada County at risk for fire danger.

Over the past week, vegetation fires in and around Nevada County were extinguished before they could get out of hand.

On July 10, the Dark Fire burned around 10 acres adjacent to Lake Oroville in Butte County, The following day, Grass Valley air attack and air tankers 88 and 89 returned to Butte County to work the Dolores Fire, a fully involved structure fire which spread into surrounding vegetation.

On Friday, Nevada County firefighters tracked down a small vegetation fire on the 17000 block of Blue Tent School Road in rural Nevada City, and a 10 by 10 foot vegetation fire in South County off Winchester Club Road was extinguished on Saturday.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.