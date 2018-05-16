Bear Yuba Land Trust starts Hike-A-Thon on June 2

Bear Yuba Land Trust invites the community to help raise $10,000 for local trails during the first Celebration of Trails Hike-A-Thon on June 2 along the future Pines-to-Mines Trail in Nevada County.

Participants will hike five miles, starting just south of White Cloud Campground on Highway 20 along the Pioneer Trail and future Pines to Mines Trail and finish at ol' Republic Brewery's new Roadhouse (old 5 Mile House), raising money for trails with each step.

The campaign's overall goal is to raise $10,000 for maintaining and building Nevada County trails.

The vision of the future multi-use Pines to Mines Trail is a 72-mile trail linking the towns of Nevada City and Truckee by using existing trail systems. Bear Yuba Land Trust is in the early stages of working with a number of trail organizations on the development of this project that will take years of community support.

The trust's Hike-A-Thon is not a race. It's a family-friendly event for people of all ages and a fun way to get outdoors and support a cause. Yuba Bus is partnering with the trust and will provide morning shuttles from Nevada County Government Center to the starting point. A number of prizes are available to participants.

At the finish line, the rest of the day will include live music, food trucks, fun activities and more.

Recommended Stories For You

Members are encouraged to fundraise a minimum of $25 to participate ($5 per mile).

The more money each person raises for trails, the more prizes he or she is eligible for. Those who fundraise: $25 will receive a Bear Yuba Land Trust tote bag and encounter nature kit; $100 will receive a tote bag/ encounter nature kit and stainless steel cup; $200 or more will receive a tote bag, nature kit, Bear Yuba Land Trust hat, stainless steel cup and set of trail cards.

The top two fundraisers will be awarded sponsor prize packs and recognized during the Celebration of Trails Festival.

Register at: https://give.classy.org/BYLThikeathon. Learn more about Celebration of Trails Weekend 2018 at BYLT.org