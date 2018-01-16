Bear Yuba Land Trust secures protection of 857-acres in Grouse Ridge

A new deal between Pacific Gas and Electric Company and Bear Yuba Land Trust allows for permanent protection of habitat for important mountain species and some popular non-motorized trails.

With the deal, 857-acres of Sierra Nevada landscape within Grouse Ridge Non-Motorized Area of Nevada County will be retained by PG&E with a perpetual conservation easement granted to the land trust.

A landscape worth protecting

With its glacier-carved granite and high alpine lakes, the land located within the Grouse Lakes Vehicle Control Area of the Tahoe National Forest is a recreationist's dream.

"That's what we used to call our own Desolation Wilderness, right out our back door," said Bear Yuba Land Trust President Terry Hundemer.

Lindsey Lakes provides hike-in camping opportunities and an extensive network of non-motorized trails for hiking, mountain biking and equestrian riding. People can choose from car camping at Lower Lindsey Lake or more primitive walk-in camping sites at Middle Lindsey Lake and Lower and Upper Rock Lakes.

Habitat for special status wildlife

The planning unit lies within the ancestral territory of the Maidu, Washoe, and Nisenan Southern Maidu groups.

As elevation increases, vegetation in this section of the Sierra Nevada transitions from mixed conifer hardwood forest to a lodge pole pine and fir forest. Other habitat types include lakes, riparian corridors, wet meadows, fens, and patches of alder and willow. Barren rocky mountain slopes are found throughout the landscape.

The area is a key winter and summer deer range with fawning areas and major migration corridors. Rainbow, brook and brown trout are found in the many lakes that dot the region.

The landscape offers diverse habitat for special status wildlife such as Sierra Nevada snowshoe hare, Pacific fisher, Sierra marten, the California spotted owl and the elusive wolverine.

The Lindsey Lake conservation deal was stipulated as part of PG&E's bankruptcy settlement in 2003 when the utility company — considered one of the state's biggest private landowners — agreed to permanently protect the beneficial public values on the watershed lands associated with its hydroelectric generation facilities.

Source: Bear Yuba Land Trust