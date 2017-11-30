Bear Yuba Land Trust offers ‘wild grown’ holiday trees as fundraiser for land conservation

Last week, Helen Crawford and Brent McDermott donated a truckload of trees harvested from their high elevation property, Clear Creek Preserve, to the Bear Yuba Land Trust.

The trust will sell the trees to raise money to support land conservation.

Folks can choose from white fir for $8 per foot and red fir or "silver tip" for $10 per foot (trees above eight feet are $12/ per foot). All proceeds benefit the trust's "Save Land" campaign.

"Much of the Sierra is over-crowded because of fire suppression and horrible environmental abuses over the last 150 years," Crawford said. "We are only removing trees which are being thinned for forest health — not tree health but forest health. The heart of the woods lies in its whole ecology.

"We are dedicated to this. All of the trees we are cutting are wild and organic. We have an easement on the property to prevent any cutting of trees except for forest health."

Crawford and McDermott came to the trust to preserve their land and enforce their forest stewardship ethic. So they donated a conservation easement for 107 acres of high-elevation forest near Bowman Lake Road in 2012.

In recent years, Crawford and McDermott have been making brush piles for wildlife, sowing native wildflower seeds, thinning trees out of crowded areas, burning slash, preparing to plant seedlings specifically grown from seeds acclimated to the same elevation.

The couple has ordered Ponderosa, Jeffrey, blister-rust resistant Sugarpine, and Douglas Fir.

For more information, call 530-913-3067 or stop by the land trust office, 12183 Auburn Road, Grass Valley (in the Gardener's Cottage of the North Star House property) between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Source: Bear Yuba Land Trust