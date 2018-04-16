Bear River journalists earn national honors

Bear River's Journalism students earned major awards at the 2018 National Journalism Convention in San Francisco.

The event drew an estimated 4,500 of the nation's best high school journalists and their advisers, a news release states. The Bruins competed in several categories and took home multiple honors.

Sophomore Sonora Slater took home a first place win for News Writing.

"This event was incredibly competitive," Bear River journalism teacher Christina Levinson said in the release. "Slater has truly distinguished herself as one of the top young journalists in the nation!"

Senior McKenna Hisaw earned a first place win in the category Literary Magazine: Photography.

"This was the only competition where students were given a prompt and had to roam San Francisco in order to take a relevant, compelling photograph," Levinson said. "Hisaw's winning photo illustrated kindness toward a homeless man."

Recommended Stories For You

Senior Josh Howser took home an honorable mention for Sports Writing. Howser was tasked with writing a sports feature story about a martial arts athlete.

"With the help of community members and the generosity of our local service organizations, Bruins have now put Nevada County on the map for high school journalism," Levinson said. "It was an unforgettable experience!

Source: Bear River High School