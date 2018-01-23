Bear River grad Adrian Molina’s ‘Coco’ nominated for two Academy Awards

Hollywood stars say it all the time — that being nominated for an Academy Award is an honor in itself — particularly when they're not the winner.

Bear River High School graduate Adrian Molina is now among those who have been so honored, as his film "Coco" has been nominated for two Oscars.

The film, which won a Golden Globe for Best Animated Film earlier this month, was among the nominees announced early Tuesday morning for the 90th Academy Awards. "Coco," a Disney Pixar production, is nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Song ("Remember Me").

Molina, who grew up in southern Nevada County, wrote and co-directed "Coco." After graduating from Bear River, he studied character animation at the California Institute of the Arts in Santa Clarita. After completing an internship with Pixar, he was hired as a full-time story animator. He worked on a variety of films for the company, including "Toy Story 3," "Monsters University" and "The Good Dinosaur."

"Coco," he told The Union in December, was the first project he co-directed and took a leading role writing the screenplay.

The movie tells the story of a young musician, Miguel, whose family forbids music because of a long-standing grudge. The story takes place on Dia de los Muertos, a Mexican holiday that celebrates ancestry and honoring friends and family members who have died. The film will be released on DVD Feb. 27.

"Coco," which has now reportedly grossed over $600 million worldwide at the box office, continues to rack up a long list of industry nominations and awards.

Molina represented the film in accepting the Critics Choice Awards for Best Animated Feature and for Best Song ("Remember Me) earlier this month. Over the weekend, he participated in panel discussion on diversity behind the camera at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

The Academy Awards ceremony be held at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood on Sunday, March 4. ABC will air the ceremony live at 5 p.m. with Jimmy Kimmel serving as host.