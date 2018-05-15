Bear River FFA squad earns state championship
May 15, 2018
The Bear River FFA's Parli-Pro (Parliamentary procedure) team earned a state championship at the California State FFA Convention last month.
Team members and coaches from left to right: Coach Taylor Foster; Alternate, Jaytyn Collier, sr.; Chairman, Sam Nichols, sr., (awarded high chairman in the state); Sam Davis, jr., (awarded high chair 4 debater); Julia Yoder, sr. (played as chair 1); Justin Kilgore, sr., (played as chair 5); Catharine Renner, sr., (played as chair 3); CJ Paul, sr., (played as chair 2); and Coach Steve Paasch.
