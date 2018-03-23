Bear bash: BYLT holds annual report meeting

The Bear Yuba Land Trust held its annual report meeting Thursday at the Gold Miners Inn — the Oak Tree Bash.

The land trusts' directors got the opportunity to address attendees and inform them of the acquisitions made by the trust in 2017.

The 857-acre Lindsey Lakes conservation easement was instrumental in protecting wolverine and northern goshwak habitat and was at the top of the list of land acquisitions by the trust in 2017.

Higgins Pond, in the Lake of the Pines area, and the 45-acre Smiling Owl Preserve conservation easement, were among the other notable land acquisitions and projects highlighted.

With those easements, the Bear Yuba Land Trust is getting closer to reaching its goal of 20,000 acres of protected land by 2020.