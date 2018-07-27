Beale airman arrested, suspected of sexual battery
July 27, 2018
Beale airman arrested, suspected of sexual battery
A Beale airman was arrested in Wheatland this week on suspicion of sexual battery.
Jeremy M. Franz, 29, of the 200 block of Mesa Street, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at his residence. He was booked into Yuba County Jail and has been charges with misdemeanor sexual battery.
A sergeant with the police department said the incident allegedly occurred days earlier at Franz's home during a get-together with acquaintances. Alcohol was allegedly involved and it was reported by other parties involved.
The Beale Air Force Base Office of Special Investigations is also conducting a separate investigation.
— Marysville Appeal-Democrat
