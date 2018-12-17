Battalion Chief Steve Smith retires after 34 years with Grass Valley Fire

When Steve Smith started his firefighting career in 1984, Grass Valley's fire department consisted of three companies of 25 volunteers who responded to call-outs from their homes.

Alarm boxes scattered throughout Grass Valley were still active back then, Smith recalled. The volunteer firefighters would scan a sheet issued by the department for the tones that indicated which fire alarm call box had been pulled, and respond to that location.

Today, Smith will work his last day as battalion chief at Fire Station One on Brighton Street.

The idea of retirement feels "very strange," he said, adding, "This is all I've known and done for the last 34 years."

“I work with some of the most incredible, dedicated professionals I’ve ever come across. Working with that team is something I’m really going to miss.”



— Steve Smith, Grass Valley Fire battalion chief

Smith said he never wanted to move elsewhere for his career.

"I chose to stay (in Grass Valley)," he said. "It's special to be able to serve the community I was raised in."

While he admits to some anxiety, Smith said he is looking forward to seeing what life is like outside the fire service. His plans include traveling — and becoming a better fisherman and golfer.

Smith stepped into the battalion chief spot five years ago, when Mark Buttron was named interim fire chief.

"He's been my right-hand man, he's been a tremendous support, always looking out for the city," Buttron said. "He's done a lot for the department."

Buttron added — semi-jokingly — that the fire department owed a debt of gratitude to Smith's wife, Cindy, for putting up with the calls that came at all hours of the day and night.

Smith's departure had triggered a round of promotions that became effective on Sunday, Buttron said.

Capt. Gary Dunne is the new battalion chief, and Chris Oliver has taken over the captain slot. Oliver's engineer position has been filled by Travis Pistochini.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.