Barbara Schmidt Millar triathlon selects Nevada Union scholarship winners

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation's Barbara Schmidt Millar Celebration of Life Triathlon Scholarship committee has selected four female graduates from Nevada Union High School to receive scholarships, aimed at helping local students further their careers in the field of healthcare, according to a release.

The recipients are Kaleigh Bedell, who will be studying biology at UC Davis; Claire Berman, who will be studying nutrition at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo; Ellerie Smith, who will be studying nursing at CSU Chico; and Alexandra Whittle, who will be studying biology at UC Davis.

The Triathlon committee has supported 61 young ladies with scholarships since 1999. This has resulted in $156,000 since the program started.

The 24th Annual Barbara Schmidt Millar Celebration of Life Triathlon and 5K Run/Walk is scheduled for Sept. 16 at the Scotts Flat Lake boat ramp in the Cascade Shores community of Nevada City. Early Bird discount registration is open now through July 31. Register today at http://www.bsmtri.org.

For more information, call Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation at 530-477- 9700.

Source: Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation