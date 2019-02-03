Barbara Bashall: Nevada County Contractors’ Association much more than hammers and nails

When you visit a doctor, hire a mechanic, or deposit your hard-earned money in a bank, do you settle for a business that is just "okay"? Of course not.

Instead, you research businesses and professionals to determine who offers the quality, value and very best fit for your needs.

The Nevada County Contractors' Association is the source for construction professionals who are proud of their expertise, work ethic and integrity. When you confer with the association before embarking on a building project, the end result is superior service and a job done right.

In this month's column, I will explain how Nevada County Contractors' Association members' participation in our organization's training workshops, safety programs, community-involvement ventures and other services benefits you, the consumer. I'll also outline some of our top priorities for the coming year.

Let's start with California's Employment Training Panel (ETP). The program provides funding to employers to assist in upgrading the skills of workers through training that leads to good-paying, long-term jobs. The training panel was created in 1982 by the state legislature and is funded by California employers through a special payroll tax.

The Nevada County Contractors' Association has applied for more than $50,000 in Employment Training Panel grants, which if approved, will be used to increase the already elite skill level of the associations' members. The training will be free to our members and their employees. Topics will include Human Resources, Small Business Development, Safety, Prevailing Wage and Industry Skills. We're confident our application will be approved later this month. We're ready and eager to schedule a wide range of seminars, workshops and classes to be facilitated by experts in their respective fields.

Recommended Stories For You

This program will add real value for our members and their customers, especially those small contractors who could not otherwise afford to attend or send employees to these effective and worthwhile seminars. This is a great reason to hire a member, as well as one of many reasons for contractors to join the contractors' association.

There are other valuable programs association members take advantage of, including our "Got Safety" training. Safety on the job site is a big deal for contractors as well as their clients. Our "Got Safety" program helps our members run a safer, more productive job site than the average contractor. Mistakes and injuries are not only harmful to construction workers, but they add unnecessary costs to consumers' projects. Our training program helps members keep safety at the forefront of the local construction industry and avoid dangerous conditions that plague other job sites.

The Nevada County Contractors' Association also offers seminars and meetings with city and county building departments that keep our members current with regulations and codes. Members have professional relationships with local building department staffs, which makes permitting and inspections go smoothly. We weigh in on rules and regulations and work with government officials to create common sense building objectives to help eliminate red tape that negatively affects construction. We feel it is vital that we continue to build strong relationships with the cities and county. Our efforts help consumers by streamlining procedures, cutting costs, advocating for affordable housing and making complicated processes somewhat easier.

Another goal for 2019 is ongoing and never-ending. One of our top priorities is community outreach to educate the public how to hire professional, local contractors and avoid costly problems. Some people think they can save money by hiring unlicensed, out-of-town contractors. Based on my four decades in the construction industry, let me assure you: those types of short cuts are long on buyer remorse.

Just last month, one of our local concrete companies was overlooked by a consumer who chose a Stockton contractor that offered one of those "too good to be true" bids. The customer's driveway is now covered with cracks and will need to be repaired at a cost much higher than what our local, reputable contractor would have charged to begin with.

Other ways the contractors' association and our members will continue our efforts to improve our community include collaborating with local educators to provide Career Technical Education for young people (see my January column), volunteering on beautification projects throughout western Nevada County (November column), and hosting the county building department's satellite office that offers opportunities to submit building applications, get fee estimates, and receive answers to permit and plan questions (October column).

As you can see, the Nevada County Contractors' Association and our members have ambitious goals for 2019 and beyond. We'll keep partnering with our community to build a strong and prosperous Nevada County.

Barbara Bashall writes a monthly column for The Union. She is the executive director of the Nevada County Contractors' Association, a nonprofit group of 320 general contractors, sub-contractors, building material suppliers, and other construction professionals whose mission is to promote high standards, integrity, and ethical practices within the construction industry. Visit NCCABuildingPros.com or call 530-274-1919. Freelance writer Lorraine Jewett contributed to this column.