Banner Mountain Artisans host annual show and sale
November 20, 2017
Banner Mountain Artisan photographs are on display at the annual Holiday Show and Sale held at the Nevada City Elks Lodge Saturday. The event was a showcase of the high caliber craftmanship and artistry that goes into the more than 30 Banner Mountain Artisans.
