Banner Community Guild Book Swap set for Sunday

Submitted to The Union

The Banner Community Guild Book Swap, which takes place the first Sunday of every month, is scheduled from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Banner Hall, 12629 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley (one mile past the fairgrounds on the left).

Open to the community, the swap offers a free exchange of books, music, movies, magazines and table games. Helpers, who are always needed to set up and break down displays, are encouraged to come at 11:45 a.m. to assist.

Questions, please call 530-273-8747 and leave a message, someone will return your call.