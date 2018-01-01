Banner Community Guild Book Swap set for Sunday
January 1, 2018
The Banner Community Guild Book Swap, which takes place the first Sunday of every month, is scheduled from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Banner Hall, 12629 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley (one mile past the fairgrounds on the left).
Open to the community, the swap offers a free exchange of books, music, movies, magazines and table games. Helpers, who are always needed to set up and break down displays, are encouraged to come at 11:45 a.m. to assist.
Questions, please call 530-273-8747 and leave a message, someone will return your call.
