Ballots mailed out next week to Nevada County residents, officials say

Nevada County elections officials say they'll issue vote-by-mail ballots next week for the special March 26 election for the state Senate District 1 seat.

Every registered Nevada County voter should receive a mail ballot by March 8. If they haven't, they should contact the local elections office at 530-265-1298.

Six candidates are running to replace former state Senator Ted Gaines, who left office after winning a seat on the California Board of Equalization. They are Democrats Steve Baird, of Sacramento; and Silke Pflueger, of Truckee. The Republican candidates are Brian Dahle, of Bieber; Theodore Dziuba, of Placerville; Rex Hime, of Sacramento; and Kevin Kiley, of Rocklin.

A candidate must win at least 50 percent plus one vote to avoid a June 4 runoff. If no candidate garners enough votes, the top two vote-getters will advance to the runoff.

Where to vote

Nevada County residents can complete their ballots and mail them in, drop them off at several designated sites or vote in person.

The elections office on the second floor of the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave, Nevada City, will become a vote center on Monday. It's open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. On March 26 it'll open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, in Truckee, will become a vote center March 16. It'll remain open through election day.

The Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley, will serve as a vote center from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on election day only.

Ballot drop-off sites, which open Monday, include the Lake of the Pines Holiday Market, 10952 Combie Road; the Penn Valley Holiday Market, 11324 Pleasant Valley Road; the Grass Valley SPD, 129 W. McKnight Way; the Grass Valley Save Mart, 2054 Nevada City Highway; the Gold Miners Inn on Bank Street; the Eric Rood Administrative Center in Nevada City; the Truckee Save Mart, 11399 Deerfield Drive; and Truckee Town Hall.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.