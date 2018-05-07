Ballots in the mail for June 5 election

Every registered Nevada County voter is expected this week to receive a vote-by-mail ballot, local elections officials said.

Nevada County is part of a pilot program that will put ballots in the mailboxes of everyone who's registered to vote, not just those who requested them. Voter information guides will come first, possibly reaching mailboxes today. Ballots potentially will follow them Wednesday or Thursday, said Greg Diaz, the county's clerk-recorder/registrar of voters.

People can immediately complete their ballot and mail it. They also can deliver it to one of several spots across the county. Additionally, they can vote in person at one of seven vote centers in the days before the June 5 election or drop off their ballot at those locations.

"We're paying postage, so nobody has to worry about a stamp," Diaz said.

Casting a vote by mail is common here. Over three-fourths of ballots cast in November 2016 came through the mail.

Diaz emphasized the need for voters to sign the envelope before mailing their ballot. His office will start contacting those who fail to sign later this month.

Recommended Stories For You

Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked no later than June 5. The elections office can accept them through June 8.

Where to vote

People can fill out their ballots and drop them at seven different locations across the county. Those locations are open now, though their hours vary.

Grass Valley has two drop-off spots: SPD Market, 129 W. McKnight Way, open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily; and Save Mart, 12054 Nevada City Highway, open from 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

Nevada City has one drop-off point: a box in the parking lot of the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., available 24 hours a day.

Penn Valley's drop-off box is at Holiday Market, 11324 Pleasant Valley Road, open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

South County has a drop box at Holiday Market, 10952 Combie Road, No. 12, open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Truckee has two drop-off points: Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, open 24 hours a day; and Save Mart, 11399 Deerfield Drive, open from 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

All drop box sites close at 8 p.m. June 5.

People can drop off their ballots, or vote in person, at any of the seven vote centers that will open in the days before June 5.

Two centers open May 26 through June 4: the Nevada County Elections Office, 950 Maidu Ave., Suite 210, Nevada City; and Town Hall Truckee Board Chambers, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, both from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The other five vote centers open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 2 through June 4.

Two centers are in Grass Valley: Gold Miners Inn, Room E, 121 Bank St.; and the Best Western Gold Country Inn, Conference Center, Gold 1, 1012 Sutton Way.

Penn Valley has one: Penn Valley Fire Protection District, Station 43, 10513 Spenceville Road.

South County has one: Higgins Lions Community Center, 22490 E. Hacienda Drive.

And Truckee: Family Resource Center, 11695 Donner Pass Road.

All seven vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 5.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.